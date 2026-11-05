Former manager of jewellery firm extradited from UAE in Delhi sexual assault case

In a breakthrough in a high-profile sexual assault case, Delhi Police successfully extradited a 38-year-old former senior manager of a jewellery company from the United Arab Emirates.

The accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppan, also known as Sajeer PM, was flown back to India on November 4.

The successful extradition is the culmination of months of coordinated efforts between the Central District of Delhi Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, and INTERPOL, officials said.

The case traces back to the night of October 1, 2025, during a company birthday gathering at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh.

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According to the complaint, Mooppan allegedly manipulated a 20-year-old female subordinate into consuming alcohol and intoxicating substances. He later took her to a hotel in Karol Bagh in the early hours of October 2, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

To conceal the victim’s identity, Mooppan allegedly checked into the hotel using a third person’s credentials. The victim initially reported the incident internally, following which the company management issued a show-cause notice to Mooppan on October 4, 2025, under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment framework.

Sensing that the inquiry was closing in on him, Mooppan allegedly abandoned the internal proceedings, stopped reporting for work and began planning his escape. On January 5, 2026, he fled India for the UAE, where he reportedly took up a job at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai to evade detection.

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After learning that the accused had left the country, the victim approached the Delhi Police. An FIR was registered at the Karol Bagh police station on February 18 under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A Delhi Police team subsequently visited Mooppan’s native Kannur in Kerala but found that he had already fled the country, setting off an international manhunt.

The investigation gained momentum on April 30, when an INTERPOL reference was initiated through BHARATPOL, a secure digital platform developed by the CBI to connect Indian law enforcement agencies with their international counterparts.

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Following proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender, an INTERPOL Red Corner Notice was issued on July 7. After sustained diplomatic and legal efforts, the competent authority in Abu Dhabi approved the extradition request on October 9.

A three-member Delhi Police team, comprising Inspector Kapil Khokhar and Sub-Inspectors Kajal Tyagi and Sandeep, was deployed to the UAE on October 31. After completing the requisite administrative formalities, the UAE authorities formally handed over Mooppan to the team on November 4.