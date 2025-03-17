Former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan passes away at 84

Three-time BJP Odisha president and former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away in Delhi on Monday at the age of 84. He died at the Teen Murti Lane residence of his son.

He was a minister in the government of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the departed leader and said he made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader.

"He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. His contribution as MP and minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. I'm pained by his passing away and went to pay my last respects and expressed condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM said.