Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, May 26
BJP MP and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday left the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas here, expressing unhappiness over seating arrangement for the dignitaries.
The Chandni Chowk MP said in a tweet that he was asked by an officer to vacate the seat, stating that it was reserved. After waiting for 15 minutes, he left the venue when no seat was given to him, Vardhan said.
“It was wrongly reported by the media that (I) left oath ceremony of LG because of not getting the desired seat. I sat where one officer seated me, another officer got me vacate that saying it was reserved. Waited for 15 minutes, that seat will be provided anywhere, left when it was not given,” Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.
He also regretted that despite being a Member of Parliament from Delhi, he could not participate in the oath ceremony of the new Lt Governor and congratulated Saxena, saying Delhi will emerge as the best city under his tenure.
Earlier, Vardhan was seen leaving the venue, saying “I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena ji that this is the arrangement”, in a video that went viral on social media.
“They have not provided any seat even for Parliament Members,” he was heard saying when asked what had happened.
Saxena who addressed the mediapersons after taking oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, did not comment when asked about Vardhan leaving the swearing-in ceremony.
All the Members of Parliament from Delhi, including seven Lok Sabha MPs of BJP, were invited to the ceremony. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries.
No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the issue.
Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the oath ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life
Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...
PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf
Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral
An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...