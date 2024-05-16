Former visa firm employee alleges sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

A former woman employee of BLS International, a visa consultancy service, has accused Chief Human Resource Officer Gautam Aggarwal of sexual assault. A case has been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment at workplace) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

The complainant worked as the head of corporate communication at the firm’s office on Barakhamba Road. She has accused Aggarwal of sexual harassment at the workplace and use of abusive language.

The woman alleges that Aggarwal repeatedly made inappropriate physical and sexual advances and pressured her into a physical relationship. Following a confrontation, she claimed that he resorted to abusive language. The continued sexual harassment caused distress, leading to her resignation on May.

She also communicated her reasons for resignation in an email to company chairman Diwakar Aggarwal, highlighting the sexual harassment she endured at the hands of the accused. However, she alleges that no action was taken against him. Meanwhile, BLS International did not respond to calls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.