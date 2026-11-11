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Home / Delhi / Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

The 75-year-old former vice president has been admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:22 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Jagdeep Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation in July 2025. File
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Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS here after he fell unconscious during his morning walk on Wednesday, sources said.

Details about his health condition were not immediately available. AIIMS authorities have not issued an official statement so far.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar took him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed during the morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes. An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth subsequently attended to him and provided medical care. However, in view of his concerning health condition, Dhankhar was rushed to AIIMS in an ambulance, the sources said.

The 75-year-old former vice president has been admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre and is currently under the care of the Department of Cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment, they said.

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Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation in July 2025.

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