Former wrestler among two held for smuggling charas from HP

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons, including a former international wrestler, for smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh (HP) and selling it here, an official said on Wednesday.

The police recovered 350 gm of charas, worth over Rs 10 lakh, from their possession. Theywere identified as Hanumante (30), a former wrestler, and Adnan Ahmed (32).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said, “The team received a tip-off on Monday night that drug traffickers are purchasing charas from Malana in HP and selling it in Delhi, NCR and other parts of the country. Thus a trap was laid near the Wazirabad flyover and two persons were nabbed.”

Hanumante told the police that he had participated in an international wrestling competition at the junior level. “During a competition in 2014, he got bed-ridden after an injury. He then fell into bad company and started consuming drugs,” the Additional CP said.