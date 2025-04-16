Fortis Healthcare launches institute of genomic medicine in Gurugram

Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday launched Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicines to harness the potential of genomic science to transform patient care across India.

The institute will bring together a multi-disciplinary team of medical experts, including molecular haematology, oncology, neurology, paediatrics, pathology, genomic scientists along with bioinformaticians and AI (Artificial Intelligence) engineers.

Genomics is transforming the future of modern medicine and treatment modalities across specialties — oncology, cardiology and neurology.

Onco-genomics will help clinicians decode the genetic drivers of cancer, enabling targeted therapies that are more effective and less toxic than traditional one-size-fits-all treatments. Cardio-genomics will empower the early detection of inherited cardiac conditions, crucial for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest, unexplained heart failure or congenital heart disease.

Meanwhile, neuro-genomics will offer new hope for patients with complex neurological disorders, using gene-based insights to improve diagnosis and personalise interventions for conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s and rare neurodevelopmental syndromes.

Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “Genomics will bring a new wave of precision. We can use genomics to diagnose the disease and its behaviour. We can also predict a patient’s response to medications.”

Through genomics a leukaemia patient, initially headed for a transplant, received a new course of treatment following a precise genetic diagnosis. A woman with a silent hereditary cancer risk underwent genomic screening, leading to early detection and preventive care for three family members, experts said.

Yash Rawat, facility director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “Genomic testing is revolutionising the way we approach health and chronic ailments. It will be crucial in curbing non-communicable diseases by enhancing early disease detection, treatment precision, and risk assessment. Whether it’s a child with unexplained anaemia, a woman with a family history of breast cancer or a lung cancer patient needing targeted therapy, genomics changes the game by personalising the treatment approach.”