Found injured, elderly succumbs

New Delhi, June 20
A 72-year-old woman, who was found lying injured under a railway bridge in east Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday, succumbed to the injuries during treatment at a city hospital, the police said.
The deceased, Sudha Gupta, lived in the Laxmi Nagar area. Doctors told the police that the deceased had injuries on her head and shoulder, which seemed to have been caused in a road accident, but the investigators noticed multiple piercing marks on her body, which were probably caused by a sharp object, a senior police officer said.
Due to the multiple external injuries, the police have lodged a murder case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...