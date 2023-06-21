Found injured, elderly succumbs

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

A 72-year-old woman, who was found lying injured under a railway bridge in east Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday, succumbed to the injuries during treatment at a city hospital, the police said.

The deceased, Sudha Gupta, lived in the Laxmi Nagar area. Doctors told the police that the deceased had injuries on her head and shoulder, which seemed to have been caused in a road accident, but the investigators noticed multiple piercing marks on her body, which were probably caused by a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

Due to the multiple external injuries, the police have lodged a murder case.