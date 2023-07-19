Four arrested for Rs 9 lakh robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 18

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the Rs 9,35,670 robbery that took place at a CNG station a week ago. An employee of the station, Sahil Patel, alias Janardan (19), was the mastermind. The other accused are Sumit (23), Vivek (21) and Sameer (20). Rs 9,05,670, a stolen bike, a pistol and two cartridges have been seized.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said Sahil worked at the CNG station, who hatched the robbery plan. Sameer has been already facing six cases while Sumit’s name has figured in two cases of crime.

#Gurugram