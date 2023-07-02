Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

Four men were arrested for allegedly operating illegal vehicle scrapyards in West Delhi’s Ranhola area, the police said on Saturday. The arrested accused are Tarlochan (50) of Tilak Nagar, Ramayan Yadav (59) of Hari Nagar, Jasbir Singh (76) of Paschim Vihar and Gurdeep Singh (39) of Subhash Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off about stolen vehicles being scrapped in Ranhola, the police on Friday conducted three separate raids at yards in Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, PP Colony and near Chanchal Park, DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

The police found that several old vehicles were being scrapped with gas cutters and other tools. The owners also failed to furnish licence agreements for operating the yards or documents of the vehicles being scrapped.

The status of the vehicles is being obtained. Several gas cutters and other tools were seized from the spot.