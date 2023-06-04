Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

Three men and a woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in robbing two cash collection agents of more than Rs 55 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area, the police said.

The incident happened last month when Pawan Verma, a private firm employee, was on his way to his Sadar Bazar office to deposit the sum he had collected from a man in Karol Bagh.

The police have arrested Manoj Chauhan, 34, a resident of Jahangirpuri, Shantosh alias Shanti, 56, a resident of Kishan Ganj, Rakesh Kumar, 33, a resident of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Shami, 35, a resident of Anand Parvat, Karol Bagh in connection with the broad daylight robbery.

On May 10, a PCR call was received around 4 pm about a robbery on Sadar Bazar's Nawab Road, police said.

Pawan Verma, the complainant, said he had gone to Karol Bagh with a colleague of his, Baleshwar, on a scooter for collection.

He collected Rs 55,55,000 from there and kept the money in his scooter, a senior police officer said.

Around 4 pm, when they reached Nawab Road, two persons came on a motorcycle and robbed the money from them at gunpoint and shot at them before escaping, the officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the police first arrested Chauhan on May 19. At his instance, they arrested Santosh the same day, and Rakesh and Shami on May 22 and May 23, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Raids are being made to nab their remaining associates, the police said.