Four arrested for supplying bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates

The Gurugram police have arrested four men for allegedly supplying bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates involved in cheating people in the name of investments.

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Two of the accused allegedly provided accounts used to cheat a victim of Rs 3.26 crore after adding the victim to a WhatsApp group. Another accused was arrested in a Rs 4.72-crore investment fraud carried out through a Bitcoin/USDT global trading platform. The fourth was allegedly involved in an Rs 11.60-lakh investment fraud through WhatsApp.

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Ikram Khan (20), and Alfaz Chandel (20), both residents of Churu district, Rajasthan, were arrested from Churu on Tuesday.

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According to the police, Rs 48,912 of the defrauded amount was transferred to Khan’s Canara Bank account. He allegedly provided the account to another person for a commission of 2 per cent on the amount transferred. The account was then used to facilitate the fraud. Similarly, Rs 96,904 was transferred to Chandel’s Canara Bank account, the police said.

The third accused, Ashish Pratap, a resident of Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, and currently living in Etawah, was arrested from Etawah on Tuesday.

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The police said Rs 15 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of another accused, Netrapal. Netrapal allegedly gave the account to Santosh for Rs 1 lakh, who then provided it to Ashish for Rs 2 lakh. Three accused have so far been arrested in the case. The fourth accused, Alok Singh, a resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and currently living in Indore, was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday.

The police said the entire Rs 11.60 lakh defrauded amount was transferred to Singh’s Axis Bank account. Singh allegedly provided the account to another person for Rs 25,000, and it was used to facilitate the fraud.

The police said Singh had a previous cyber-fraud case registered against him in Delhi. He is being questioned, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.