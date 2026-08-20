DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Four arrested for supplying bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates

Four arrested for supplying bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:57 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of the Gurugram police.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police have arrested four men for allegedly supplying bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates involved in cheating people in the name of investments.

Advertisement

Two of the accused allegedly provided accounts used to cheat a victim of Rs 3.26 crore after adding the victim to a WhatsApp group. Another accused was arrested in a Rs 4.72-crore investment fraud carried out through a Bitcoin/USDT global trading platform. The fourth was allegedly involved in an Rs 11.60-lakh investment fraud through WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Ikram Khan (20), and Alfaz Chandel (20), both residents of Churu district, Rajasthan, were arrested from Churu on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the police, Rs 48,912 of the defrauded amount was transferred to Khan’s Canara Bank account. He allegedly provided the account to another person for a commission of 2 per cent on the amount transferred. The account was then used to facilitate the fraud. Similarly, Rs 96,904 was transferred to Chandel’s Canara Bank account, the police said.

The third accused, Ashish Pratap, a resident of Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, and currently living in Etawah, was arrested from Etawah on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The police said Rs 15 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of another accused, Netrapal. Netrapal allegedly gave the account to Santosh for Rs 1 lakh, who then provided it to Ashish for Rs 2 lakh. Three accused have so far been arrested in the case. The fourth accused, Alok Singh, a resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and currently living in Indore, was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday.

The police said the entire Rs 11.60 lakh defrauded amount was transferred to Singh’s Axis Bank account. Singh allegedly provided the account to another person for Rs 25,000, and it was used to facilitate the fraud.

The police said Singh had a previous cyber-fraud case registered against him in Delhi. He is being questioned, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts