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Home / Delhi / Four arrested over alleged assault on protesters near Delhi Civic Centre during CJP protest

Four arrested over alleged assault on protesters near Delhi Civic Centre during CJP protest

The video surfaced amid heightened tensions in the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard at Ashoka Road following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. PTI
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Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video purportedly showing protesters being assaulted near the Civic Centre during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest-related developments on October 10, officials said on Sunday.

The CJP had shared the video on X on Saturday, alleging that a young woman was beaten by people it described as “BJP-RSS goons” in the presence of Delhi Police personnel.

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“DEEPLY DISTURBING! BJP-RSS goons beating a young girl in the presence of Delhi Police, with an officer seemingly guiding them to stop the recording,” the party said in its post.

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Questioning the police response, the CJP asked why personnel were allegedly helping those attacking peaceful protesters instead of protecting them. It also questioned who had given the alleged attackers a “free hand”.

The video surfaced amid heightened tensions in the national capital ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

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The arrests come amid allegations of assaults on demonstrators during the protest-related developments in Delhi. Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the four arrested men or provided details of the specific charges against them.

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