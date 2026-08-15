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Home / Delhi / Four held for robbing Rs1.53 lakh from liquor contractor in Faridabad

Four held for robbing Rs1.53 lakh from liquor contractor in Faridabad

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:02 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police have arrested four men in connection with the robbery of Rs 1.53 lakh from a liquor contractor in the Kotwali police station area. The police said the robbery was planned by a former employee of the contractor in collusion with his associates.

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According to the police, Charan Singh Kanhaiya, a resident of NIT-2, owns a liquor shop at Dabua Chowk. On the night of July 15, he was returning home on his motorcycle after collecting around Rs 1.53 lakh from the shop.

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When he reached E-Block in NIT-2, three youths intercepted him. Brandishing a country-made pistol, the accused snatched the bag containing the cash from his hands and fled. A case was registered at the Kotwali police station on the contractor’s complaint.

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The Crime Branch Sector-48 team arrested all four accused on Thursday. They were identified as Prince, alias Raja, Ravi, alias Mota, Amit Pal and Ankit, alias Lappa, all residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Prince, one of the arrested accused, had previously worked at the liquor shop for a monthly salary of Rs 8,000. He quit the job after he allegedly failed to receive part of his wages. Prince knew that the contractor usually carried the day’s sales proceeds home.

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Based on this information, Prince allegedly hatched the robbery plan with his brother-in-law, Ankit. He later roped in Ravi and Amit, the police said.

“The accused had conducted a recce of the contractor’s movements before the incident. They had also stolen a motorcycle from Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area to carry out the robbery. They had attempted a robbery earlier but were unsuccessful. On the night of July 15, they intercepted the contractor, brandished a country-made pistol and fled after robbing him of a bag containing cash.

“We have taken the accused on four days’ police remand after producing them before a city court today. They are being questioned,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

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