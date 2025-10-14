DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ​Four, including two kids, injured in Faridabad gas cylinder blast

​Four, including two kids, injured in Faridabad gas cylinder blast

Two women and children were buried under the debris, but people nearby quickly removed the rubble and rescued all four

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:22 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four members of a family, including two children, were injured in Jawahar Colony, Faridabad, after a leaking cooking gas cylinder caused a massive explosion in a house, resulting in the roof collapse. All the injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Advertisement

According to the police, two families live on rent in Rajiv Kumar’s house in Jawahar Colony, while the landlord, Kumar, resides on the ground floor of the two-story house. On the first floor, Sohit lives in one room with his wife, Parul, and their two-year-old daughter, Neha, while Girish lives in the other room with his wife, Anita (28), and their two-year-old son, Dawang. Both Sohit and Girish work for a private company in Faridabad.

Advertisement

According to the police, on Monday night at around 10 pm, Parul was cooking in the kitchen of her room. At that time, only the women and children were present in the rooms when the cylinder exploded in Parul’s room. The cylinder exploded with a loud noise, and the blast blew apart both rooms. The two women and children were buried under the debris, but people nearby quickly removed the rubble and rescued all four.

Advertisement

The injured — Parul, Anita, and their children, Neha and Dawang — were admitted to BK Hospital for treatment. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were referred to Delhi. The spokesperson of the Faridabad police stated that all the injured are currently undergoing treatment. The cause of the gas cylinder explosion is still unknown; however, eyewitnesses suggest that a gas leak may have caused the accident. The police are investigating the matter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts