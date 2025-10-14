​Four, including two kids, injured in Faridabad gas cylinder blast

Four members of a family, including two children, were injured in Jawahar Colony, Faridabad, after a leaking cooking gas cylinder caused a massive explosion in a house, resulting in the roof collapse. All the injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, two families live on rent in Rajiv Kumar’s house in Jawahar Colony, while the landlord, Kumar, resides on the ground floor of the two-story house. On the first floor, Sohit lives in one room with his wife, Parul, and their two-year-old daughter, Neha, while Girish lives in the other room with his wife, Anita (28), and their two-year-old son, Dawang. Both Sohit and Girish work for a private company in Faridabad.

According to the police, on Monday night at around 10 pm, Parul was cooking in the kitchen of her room. At that time, only the women and children were present in the rooms when the cylinder exploded in Parul’s room. The cylinder exploded with a loud noise, and the blast blew apart both rooms. The two women and children were buried under the debris, but people nearby quickly removed the rubble and rescued all four.

The injured — Parul, Anita, and their children, Neha and Dawang — were admitted to BK Hospital for treatment. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were referred to Delhi. The spokesperson of the Faridabad police stated that all the injured are currently undergoing treatment. The cause of the gas cylinder explosion is still unknown; however, eyewitnesses suggest that a gas leak may have caused the accident. The police are investigating the matter.