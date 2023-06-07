Four injured in firing

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

Four men, including two brothers, were injured allegedly after some unidentified people opened fire at them in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, the police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which took place late on Monday evening, went viral on social media. When the police reached the spot, they found empty cartridges lying there. They were informed that the injured were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sandhya Swami said.

In the video, three people are seen walking on a street where the victims were sitting. Later, they return to the spot and open fire at the people sitting there. One of the victims collapses on the spot, while the others manage to run away.

The injured were identified as Sameer Khopad (20), Abdul Hasan (18), Arbaaz (25) and his brother Hamza (20), Swami said.