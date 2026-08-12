Four key Bills passed as Delhi Assembly monsoon session ends

On the final day of its monsoon session, the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed four key Bills, including legislation repealing the 17-year-old Bed and Breakfast (B&B) law, amendments to the Delhi Fire Service Act and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act, and a new law aimed at ensuring time-bound delivery of government services to citizens.

Advertisement

The Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishment (Repeal) Bill, 2026, was passed unanimously, paving the way for a new and more liberal homestay policy. The move comes in the aftermath of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy in June, in which 21 people were killed, prompting the Delhi Government to withdraw the existing Bed and Breakfast policy and review regulations governing such establishments.

Advertisement

The government said the existing 2007 law had become outdated amid major changes in Delhi’s tourism and accommodation sector. The new policy is aimed at simplifying regulations while ensuring compliance with fire safety, public health, municipal governance and public order requirements.

Advertisement

The Bed and Breakfast (Registration and Regulation) Act was enacted in Delhi in 2007 under the then Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government and was amended in 2010 and 2021.

The government is preparing a comprehensive replacement policy, which will be placed before the Council of Ministers for approval. It said the new framework would make accommodation arrangements more convenient for tourists while creating opportunities for small hospitality businesses.

Advertisement

The repeal Bill provides that establishments already registered under the old law and applications currently being processed will not be adversely affected. Such matters will remain pending until the new policy comes into force and will subsequently be dealt with under its provisions.

The Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was also passed. The legislation comes amid renewed scrutiny of fire safety and regulatory mechanisms following the Malviya Nagar tragedy.

The Assembly also passed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at amending the existing legal framework governing the DUSIB.

The fourth legislation, Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, was passed to strengthen mechanisms for providing government services to citizens within prescribed timelines and improve ease of access to public services.

During the discussion on the services Bill, Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, accusing previous governments of failing to resolve long-pending civic and administrative issues.

Citing his Vikaspuri constituency, Singh said the government was still dealing with a sewer tender dating back to 2014.

“We have had to revise the 2014 sewer tender even now. Such instances demonstrate how decisions and projects were allowed to remain pending for years, ultimately leaving the present government to deal with their consequences,” he said.

“Those who failed Delhi for 11 years have no right to lecture us on governance,” he said.