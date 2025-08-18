Four killed, 1 injured in fire at electronics shop

A fire broke out at an electronics shop at Raja Garden in West Delhi on Monday, leaving four persons dead and another injured, the police said. All of them were working at the shop when the blaze broke out.

According to officials, a call regarding the fire was received at the Moti Nagar police station around 3 pm. After getting information, the SHO, along with police personnel, reached the spot.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that five persons were trapped inside. All of them were pulled out and rushed to the hospital.

Four of them succumbed to their injuries, while one person is undergoing treatment, an official said. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries during the operation.

The deceased have been identified as Aayushi (22), Payal (20), Amandeep Kaur (22) and Ravi (28). Sandeep is undergoing treatment.

Appropriate proceedings had been initiated in this regard, the official added.