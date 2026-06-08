Four-lane corridor to cut commute from NCR to Dharamshala to 6 hrs

Road travel from Delhi-NCR to the scenic hill stations Dharamshala and Mcleodganj is set to undergo a major transformation this September. With the completion of critical four-laning projects across the Kangra region, the arduous journey that currently spans 9 to 11 hours is expected to be slashed to approximately 6 hours.

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The primary catalyst for the reduction in travel time is the strategic four-laning of the National Highway-503 (NH-503). This approximately 99-km corridor, now under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is being fast-tracked to transform connectivity between Mehatpur, Una, Amb, and Ranital. The project focuses on eliminating “geometric deficiencies”, such as sharp, dangerous curves that have historically slowed traffic. Furthermore, the new Dharamshala–Dehra four-lane alignment, which includes the Riyund Bridge and twin tunnels near Tarsuh village, allows motorists to bypass congested town centers like Kangra bazaar and the winding terrain of Purana Kangra and Dhaulatpur.

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The upgrade is expected to cut the journey between Palampur and Chandigarh from nearly six hours to just three-and-a-half hours.

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Tourism surge, IPL factor

This improved accessibility arrives at a crucial time for the region, which has seen a massive surge in tourist footfall. Dharamshala, anchored by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, has evolved into a sports tourism destination. During this IPL season, the town witnessed an influx of visitors, leading to a six-fold increase in hotel bookings and significant economic activity across the hospitality, taxi, and local handicraft sectors. “The IPL matches have provided a major boost to the local economy of not just Dharamshala, but the entire Kangra, McLeodganj, and Palampur belt,” noted former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, emphasising that sports tourism is now one of the primary driver.

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The move also brings the challenge of managing larger number of visitors. Authorities have already begun implementing measures such as visitor caps and improved waste management in popular spots like Triund.