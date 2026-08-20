Four MCD councillors file DDA Advisory Council nominations

Four MCD councillors filed their nominations on Wednesday for membership of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Advisory Council. The election is scheduled to be held during the MCD House meeting on August 24.

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BJP councillors Neema Bhagat from Ward 210, Geeta Colony, and Jyoti Agarwal from Ward 60, Rani Bagh, filed their nominations. AAP councillors Shivani Panchal from Ward 223, Rohtash Nagar, and Chitra Vidyarthi from Ward 66, Wazirpur, also submitted their nominations.

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Meanwhile, MCD Congress leader Nazia Danish opposed the election of four MCD representatives to the DDA Advisory Council. She alleged that the four members could have been selected through a lottery, but the BJP was holding an election to serve its political interests and benefit the Aam Aadmi Party as well.

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She termed the process “shameful” and alleged that the BJP and AAP were using the civic body’s system for their mutual political gains.

Danish said there was no justification for holding an unnecessary election when the representatives could have been selected without an electoral process. She stressed that appointments to an important body such as the DDA Advisory Council should follow a transparent and impartial process, rather than being driven by political considerations.