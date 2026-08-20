Four men posing as delivery boys rob woman at knifepoint in Delhi

In a broad-daylight robbery in the Ashok Vihar area of northwest Delhi, four men posing as delivery boys barged into a house, tied up a woman at knifepoint and fled with approximately Rs 75 lakh in cash on Wednesday.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Ashok Vihar police station regarding a robbery at a residence in E-Block, Phase I.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that four persons forcibly entered the house, threatened the complainant with knives, tied her hands and legs, and taped her mouth before fleeing with cash, an official said.

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The woman sustained simple abrasions and was taken for a medical examination, the police said. A case was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station under Sections 309(4), 309(6), 311 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are examining CCTV footage from the locality and teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused.