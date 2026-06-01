Four men torch parked vehicles following drug use complaints

Four masked men allegedly torched parked two-wheelers in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed the police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The police said they received information regarding a fire involving parked vehicles in northwest Delhi on June 8.

Advertisement

Three vehicles, including two motorcycles and a scooter, were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, the police said.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage purportedly shows four masked youths moving around the locality late at night, they said.

Local residents alleged that the incident might be linked to recent complaints made to the police about drug abuse in a public park in the area, following which the police intensified enforcement measures there.

Advertisement

Locals said the youths first identified a motorcycle parked outside the house of the person who had allegedly complained to the police. The footage reportedly shows the youths checking parked motorcycles in the vicinity before setting several of them on fire.

The residents claimed that after carrying out the act, the accused remained at the spot for some time. They later left the area without any apparent haste.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said CCTV footage from the area was being analysed and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved.