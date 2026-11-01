Four passengers land in police dragnet, probe underway

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized over 36 kg of suspected marijuana and 332 grams of gold, collectively valued at around Rs 13.18 crore, in four separate smuggling cases detected over five days, between October 24 and 28. Four passengers were arrested in the three narcotics cases involving flights arriving from Bangkok.

The biggest seizure was made on October 28, when Customs officials intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok at Terminal 3. Acting on passenger profiling, officials diverted the duo at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and baggage inspection.

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During the search, officials recovered 26 polythene pouches containing a green substance concealed in two trolley bags, with 13 pouches in each. The substance, weighing 26.67 kg and valued at approximately Rs 9.33 crore, tested prima facie positive for suspected hydroponic marijuana.

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Both passengers were arrested under Section 43(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the contraband was seized under Section 43(a). A case was registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the Act.

In two other cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok, Customs officials seized another 9.655 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 3.37 crore.

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On October 24, a passenger was intercepted at the Green Channel following profiling. A baggage search led to the recovery of nine polythene pouches containing 4.229 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at around Rs 1.48 crore.

Two days later, on October 26, officials intercepted another passenger arriving from Bangkok. Six polythene pouches containing 5.426 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at approximately Rs 1.89 crore, were recovered from a trolley bag.

The passengers in both cases were arrested, and the suspected contraband was seized under the NDPS Act. Cases were registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29.

In a separate gold smuggling case on October 26, Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Sharjah after they crossed the Green Channel at Terminal 3.

Although the initial baggage examination revealed nothing incriminating, a strong beep during screening through a door frame metal detector prompted a personal search. Officials recovered two gold chains of 999 purity, weighing a total of 332 grams, concealed in the passengers’ undergarments.

The chains, wrapped in black tape and carbon paper, were valued at approximately Rs 47.38 lakh. The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Across the three narcotics cases, Customs officials recovered 36.325 kg of suspected marijuana worth approximately Rs 12.70 crore. Investigations into all four cases are underway.