DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Four robotic tele surgeries performed at Delhi hospital

Four robotic tele surgeries performed at Delhi hospital

Surgeons operated 1,200 km from Gujarat’s Vapi using a high-speed Internet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement
Four robotic tele surgeries were completed at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, with surgeons operating 1,200 km from Gujarat’s Vapi using a high-speed Internet.The hospital's expert team accomplished four complex procedures across urology and general surgery within just 24 hours with ultra-low latency. Surgeons said they can now perform remote surgical procedures through tele surgery, which uses secure high-speed connections to link different operating sites. The surgeries were performed using the MizzoEndo 4000 robotic surgical system.
Advertisement

The proven benefits of robotic surgery such as greater precision, smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays can now be extended to patients in remote and underserved regions.

Advertisement

"Telesurgery allows us to deliver the same precision and surgical confidence across distances as we would in the operating room," said Dr.Vipin Tyagi, robotic coordinator.

Advertisement

Tyagi further said that senior consultant, department of urology, and director, robotics, Dr Ajay Sharma, operated the system while he controlled the procedure from a distance. “This model shows how expertise and teamwork can transcend geography to deliver advanced care,” he said.

Dr (Prof) AK Bhalla, Honorary Secretary, Board of Management said,"The integration of robotics and digital connectivity represents a meaningful step forward in surgical science. The ongoing development of connectivity together with surgical technology will create more chances to connect treatment facilities with patients in remote areas.”

Advertisement

Vice-chairperson of the board of management, Dr Jayasree Sood, said integrating digital connectivity with clinical expertise enabled the team to provide high-quality surgical treatment to patients who may otherwise find it difficult to access specialised care.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts