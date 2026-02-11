Four robotic tele surgeries performed at Delhi hospital

Advertisement

The proven benefits of robotic surgery such as greater precision, smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays can now be extended to patients in remote and underserved regions.

"Telesurgery allows us to deliver the same precision and surgical confidence across distances as we would in the operating room," said Dr.Vipin Tyagi, robotic coordinator.

Tyagi further said that senior consultant, department of urology, and director, robotics, Dr Ajay Sharma, operated the system while he controlled the procedure from a distance. “This model shows how expertise and teamwork can transcend geography to deliver advanced care,” he said.

Dr (Prof) AK Bhalla, Honorary Secretary, Board of Management said,"The integration of robotics and digital connectivity represents a meaningful step forward in surgical science. The ongoing development of connectivity together with surgical technology will create more chances to connect treatment facilities with patients in remote areas.”

Vice-chairperson of the board of management, Dr Jayasree Sood, said integrating digital connectivity with clinical expertise enabled the team to provide high-quality surgical treatment to patients who may otherwise find it difficult to access specialised care.