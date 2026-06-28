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Home / Delhi / Four siblings held as cops bust drug syndicate in Jahangirpuri

Four siblings held as cops bust drug syndicate in Jahangirpuri

Efforts on to trace financial trail, apprehend other associates, say Delhi Police

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Delhi Police.
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The Delhi Police busted an alleged organised drug syndicate operating from Jahangirpuri and arrested four siblings accused of illegally storing and supplying psychotropic drugs from multiple premises in the area.

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The Anti-Narcotics Squad, assisted by the Drugs Control Department, carried out an overnight operation at several locations, leading to the arrest of Paro (28), Usha (25), Kanta (35) and their brother Amit (30), all residents of Jahangirpuri.

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The police said the raids resulted in the recovery of 1,300 Addnok-N tablets containing buprenorphine and naloxone, prohibited under the NDPS Act, with a total weight of 268 grams and an estimated international value of around Rs 7 lakh. A total of 735 Avil injections and 2,532 needles and syringes were also seized.

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The operation also led to the seizure of Rs 22.02 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing 241 grams worth about Rs 35 lakh, silver jewellery weighing 2.4 kg worth around Rs 6.2 lakh, documents related to 11 flats valued at Rs 12-15 lakh each and a scooter allegedly purchased from the proceeds of the illegal trade.

According to the police, the Anti-Narcotics Squad had been developing intelligence since the beginning of June following information about the illegal sale of psychotropic tablets and intoxicating injections in various parts of the district. After sustained surveillance, officers identified several premises in D-Block, Jahangirpuri, allegedly being used for storing and distributing contraband.

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The investigation involved four separate raids. The first raid at a house in Jahangirpuri led to the recovery of 1,300 psychotropic tablets, 310 Avil injections with 652 syringes and needles and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, following which three sisters were arrested.

Subsequent searches at another property resulted in the recovery of additional Avil injections, while a locked first-floor premises allegedly used by an associate, Chanakya, alias Sachin, yielded 400 more Avil injections, 1,880 syringes and needles and Rs 63,000 in cash. The police gained entry to the house by cutting open the lock.

The fourth raid at another house in Jahangirpuri led to the arrest of Amit and the recovery of over Rs 20 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery.

A case under Sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been procuring, storing and supplying psychotropic tablets and intoxicating injections across Delhi through an organised network operating from multiple premises.

The police said documents relating to 11 flats in the name of the alleged mastermind, Paro, were being verified, while efforts were underway to trace the financial trail, identify the source of the contraband and apprehend other alleged associates, including Chanakya, alias Sachin, alias Kalu.

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