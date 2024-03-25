Four-year-old’s rape by tuition teacher’s brother sparks protest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old brother of her teacher at a tuition centre in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles on Saturday.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, said Delhi Eastern Range’s Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi.

He said inflammatory messages about the case were being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, and urged people to maintain peace.

Addressing talks of police inaction, he said, “Today, there were rumours circulating that the police were not taking any action on the incident and there were reports of vandalism. The police promptly arrived at the scene, and the situation in the area is now under control.”

“The girl was sent to AIIMS because the One-Stop Centre for children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Her condition is stable,” he said, adding that the girl’s parents are with her.

Sources said after the alleged incident, the girl told her parents that while the teacher was away, his brother raped her at the tuition centre and also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

Condemning the incident, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sought strict action against the accused.

Additionally, Delhi’s Law Minister Atishi raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation and safety for women in the Capital.

Citing the Lieutenant-Governor’s constitutional obligations, Atishi demanded swift and stringent action against the perpetrators, stressing the need for a safer environment for women in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution confers special status to the National Capital Territory, with the Lieutenant-Governor responsible for police, land and public order matters.

