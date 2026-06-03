Four years on, 3 get 10-year jail for bid to murder woman over dowry

Over four years after a woman was allegedly thrown from the second floor balcony of her home over dowry demands and left permanently paralysed, a Delhi court has sentenced her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

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The case relates to an incident on February 14, 2022, in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi. According to the police, the woman had been subjected to continuous harassment and cruelty by her husband Amir Khan, mother-in-law Nasrin and brother-in-law Sonu, alias Firoz, in connection with dowry demands.

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The police found that following an argument over dowry, the three accused allegedly threw the woman from the balcony of their residence. She suffered severe spinal injuries in the fall and was left permanently paralysed below the waist.

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A case was registered at the Kalindi Kunj police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and cruelty by husband or relatives.

The police said the investigation involved collection of medical and scientific evidence, inspection of crime scene and examination of witnesses, which established the role of the accused in the offence.

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The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh at Saket Courts convicted all three accused under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC. Amir Khan and Nasrin were also convicted under Section 498-A for dowry-related cruelty.

While pronouncing the sentence on June 1, the court noted the gravity of the offence and the life-altering injuries suffered by the victim. All three convicts were awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined. The court also directed that compensation be provided to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.