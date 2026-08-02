Fourth edition of tri-services future warfare course to commence in New Delhi

The fourth edition of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course will commence at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Defence, the four-week course is being conducted under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and coordinated by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

Advertisement

The course brings together officers from the three Services, along with representatives from government organisations, academia, industry and strategic think-tanks.

Advertisement

The curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including geopolitical developments, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber and cognitive warfare, information warfare, autonomous systems, future operations in the land, maritime, air and space domains, grey-zone operations, multi-domain operations and technology-enabled warfare.

The participants will attend lectures by senior military officers, policymakers, scientists, industry leaders and subject matter experts. The course seeks to promote a joint understanding of emerging operational challenges and encourage informed discussions on issues that are expected to influence the future battlefield