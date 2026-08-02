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Home / Delhi / Fourth edition of tri-services future warfare course to commence in New Delhi

Fourth edition of tri-services future warfare course to commence in New Delhi

Four-week HQ IDS-led programme will train military officers and experts on AI, cyber warfare, quantum technologies, multi-domain operations and future battlefield challenges

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A visual of second edition of tri-services future warfare course at Manekshaw Centre. Image credit/ANI
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The fourth edition of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course will commence at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the four-week course is being conducted under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and coordinated by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

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The course brings together officers from the three Services, along with representatives from government organisations, academia, industry and strategic think-tanks.

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The curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including geopolitical developments, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber and cognitive warfare, information warfare, autonomous systems, future operations in the land, maritime, air and space domains, grey-zone operations, multi-domain operations and technology-enabled warfare.

The participants will attend lectures by senior military officers, policymakers, scientists, industry leaders and subject matter experts. The course seeks to promote a joint understanding of emerging operational challenges and encourage informed discussions on issues that are expected to influence the future battlefield

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