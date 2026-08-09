Frame rotation policy, transfer officials holding posts for long: Delhi LG to govt

The Delhi Government has been directed by LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu to formulate a policy for systematic rotation of officials and to transfer those holding same posts for longer duration, officials said on Sunday.

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The directions were issued by the LG in a recent review of systems, processes and practices prevalent for over a decade, at a meeting with principal secretary (vigilance) of the Delhi Government.

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He also instructed that the list of sensitive departments be reframed, after learning that while some departments with higher financial allocation were not included in the list of sensitive departments, others seemingly less sensitive ones were included in it, according to officials.

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Further, Sandhu also directed that chief vigilance officers (CVOs) be immediately posted at all the sensitive departments for ensuring transparency and financial probity, officials said.

The standard mechanism and operational guidelines need to be devised for CVOs, detailing how they should supervise the adherence to the Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines in contracts and tender processes, the LG said.

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The vigilance department was asked to undertake regular meetings of departmental CVOs to review vigilance work, officials added.