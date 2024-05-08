Framing of charges against WFI ex-chief postponed

New Delhi, May 7
A Delhi court on Tuesday postponed the decision on framing charges against BJP MP and former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh, in a sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of the Rouse Avenue Courts said the order would now be delivered on May 10 due to some final adjustments that were needed in the order but weren’t ready.
Last month, the Judge had dismissed Singh’s plea, seeking further investigation in the case and the opportunity to make additional submissions on framing charges. Singh had claimed that he was not in India during the period of alleged incidents.
Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, are currently out on bail. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet last month against them.
