France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 13

The French Government’s ‘Choose France Tour’, a country-wide education fair to attract Indian students, was held in Delhi on Friday.

By 2030, the French Government expects to have 30,000 Indians studying in higher education institutes of France. The French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou was also present at the event.

30K pupils by 2030 By 2030, the French Government expects to have 30,000 Indians studying in higher education institutes of France

The Ambassador said, “We are in the process of creating new instruments to attract more students in France. We have decided to create a new visa for all the students at the level of masters who have studied for at least six months in France. They will be eligible for a five-year post-study visa.”

Additionally, international classes will be created within universities in order to admit non-Francophone students in standard French Bachelor programmes after one year of training.

According to the World Bank, 1.9 lakh students migrated to the USA in 2022 while Canada saw 1.85 lakh Indian students migrating to the country.

In 2022, France saw an increase of 25 per cent in the intake of Indian students for higher studies.

Responding to a question on the French Government’s target to woo Indian students who were earlier planning to study in Canada, the Ambassador said, “We are trying to target all Indian students and our objective is France.”

According to an estimated data published by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian students studying in France in 2022 was more than 10,000.

The French Ambassador said, “When PM Modi visited France in July, we adopted a roadmap with three pillars. First was on Security and Defence, second on global challenges and third on student exchange.”

#France