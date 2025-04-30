DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Fraudster nabbed for duping elderly man of Rs 60,000

Fraudster nabbed for duping elderly man of Rs 60,000

39 stolen ATM cards recovered from him
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested a scammer here for allegedly duping an elderly man of Rs 60,000 by pretending to assist him and swapping his ATM card, an officer said on Tuesday.

He said the accused, identified as Firoj (27) from Ghaziabad’s Loni, was found in possession of 39 stolen ATM cards. A case pertaining to the incident was registered at the Mansarovar Park station on April 13.

Complainant Babu Ram said he was trying to withdraw money from a Punjab National Bank ATM in Chanderlok Colony. A person pretended to help him with a failed transaction. Minutes later, Rs 60,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the person had deceitfully exchanged his ATM card while offering to help.

The police had launched an investigation and based on a tip-off, they apprehended Firoj from Shahdara on April 21.

Advertisement

“During interrogation, Firoj confessed to being part of a gang that targeted ATM users by pretending to assist them and then swapping their cards,” said the police officer.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper