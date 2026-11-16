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Home / Delhi / Fraudsters posing as IPS officer dupe woman of Rs 71 lakh in Delhi, 3 held

Fraudsters posing as IPS officer dupe woman of Rs 71 lakh in Delhi, 3 held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 71 lakh in a digital arrest fraud by impersonating an IPS officer posted in Mumbai.

The accused allegedly facilitated the receipt and diversion of the cheated money through multiple mule bank accounts, exposing a network used to route proceeds of cyber fraud, the police said.

According to the police, the victim received an Internet-based video call from a man posing as an IPS officer. The caller claimed that a credit card had been issued in her name and was being used for money laundering involving transactions worth around Rs 6.5 crore.

The fraudster allegedly threatened her with arrest and judicial custody and pressured her into transferring money on the pretext of verification to avoid legal action. Under intimidation, the woman transferred Rs 71 lakh in two transactions.

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An e-FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on October 8, following which the IFSO team initiated an investigation.

During the probe, the police traced the financial trail and identified multiple bank accounts allegedly used to receive and divert the defrauded amount. The investigation led to the arrest of three accused from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh — a 31-year-old woman, Aman Soni (28) and his 30-year-old sister.

The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to their handlers and facilitated the movement and withdrawal of the cheated money. Around Rs 15 lakh was allegedly withdrawn and distributed among the accused and their associates, while a portion of the amount was used to purchase expensive mobile phones, the police said.

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Three newly purchased mobile phones, allegedly bought using the defrauded money, have been recovered.

The police said the investigation was aimed at identifying other members of the network involved in the diversion of the cheated amount.

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