Free JEE, NEET coaching for Delhi govt school students

Thousands of Class 12 science students in Delhi government and government-aided schools will get an opportunity to prepare for JEE and NEET free of cost after the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular directing schools to publicise the “Dakshana One-Year Scholarship Programme”, which offers fully funded residential coaching in Pune.

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The circular says students selected through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027, tentatively scheduled for December 2026, will receive free coaching, accommodation and meals for one year at the Dakshana Valley campus in Maharashtra.

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“The residential coaching programme for JEE and NEET is absolutely free for students,” the circular states, while directing all government and government-aided schools to inform eligible Class 12 science students about the scheme.

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To be eligible, students must be studying in Class 12 science during the 2026-27 academic session, belong to families with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh (except Persons with Disabilities), and meet the prescribed Class 10 mathematics and science marks cut-offs, which vary across General, EWS/OBC, SC, ST and PwD categories.

The selection process includes an online application, shortlisting, submission of the Dakshana scholar application, mock tests, online JDST, followed by interviews and document verification. The entrance test will feature multiple choice questions in physics, chemistry, mathematics or biology, and logical reasoning, with five marks awarded for every correct answer and two marks deducted for every incorrect response.

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Highlighting its record, Dakshana Foundation said it has been providing free coaching to underprivileged students from government schools for over 19 years. “Typically, 80 per cent of Dakshana scholars secure admission to an IIT, NIT, AIIMS, or a government medical college every year,” it said.

The foundation said it has supported 9,670 scholars, including 4,063 who entered IITs, 1,515 who secured admission to NITs and 2,185 who joined government medical colleges.

A one-year classroom coaching programme for JEE or NEET at leading private institutes generally costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, excluding hostel and living expenses, making the Dakshana scholarship a major financial relief for eligible students.