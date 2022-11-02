Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that despite obstructions imposed by L-G VK Saxena, the free yoga classes, being held by his government, would not stop and if need be “I will even beg” to fund the scheme for the benefit of two crore residents of the National Capital.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also showed the file of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme and said his deputy Manish Sisodia had signed it on October 26 and it would have been sent to the L-G office the same day or the next day.

Sisodia had said that the scheme would be discontinued from Tuesday since no decision had been taken by Saxena on its continuation, which triggered a fresh confrontation between the AAP government and the LG.

Sources said they have not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31 and hence, it was wrong to say that Saxena had not approved the extension due to which the scheme was being discontinued. “There were 17,000 beneficiaries, who were availing those yoga classes. There were many who were battling post-Covid complications. It is with great sadness that these people have shut them down,” Kejriwal said.

“Teachers have said they will continue to take classes, I have got calls for donation from across the country. I want to announce that the yoga classes will not stop. I am ready to even beg at the doorstep of people to help this scheme continue,” he said.

“If the scheme is stopped misusing power, 2 crore people in Delhi will respond,” he asserted, while announcing that that yoga classes will also begin in Punjab.

BJP, L-G indulging in ‘petty politics’