Free yoga classes to continue: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, said that he was hurt when Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi had allegedly stopped free yoga classes last month.

File not received, claims L-G office L-G office sources claimed that till date, no file related to the extension of the scheme was sent to it by the CM’s Office.

L-G Secretariat officials said the decision to discontinue the scheme in its “present form” was taken by the board of governors of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University. pti

“Yoga is not a political issue. It shouldn’t have been stopped. But the power structure in Delhi is such that it empowers the L-G to do whatever he wants. However, come what may, we (people of Delhi) have decided to continue yoga classes,” said the Delhi CM while interacting with yoga instructors of ‘Delhi ki Yogshala’ scheme. The scheme was started last year by the Delhi Government.

Kejriwal added the day they had stopped free yoga classes, I vowed that I wouldn’t let them discontinue yoga classes because stopping those was like a sin (‘paap’).

He disclosed that yoga instructors were giving free classes to around 17,000 people in New Delhi. “I want 20-25 lakh people in Delhi to do yoga every day. More evening classes should be held to involve more women because they are busy in the morning with household chores,” said Kejriwal in his address to yoga instructors.

Kejriwal distributed monthly salaries to the yoga instructors from the pool of the money collected through private donors.

While interacting with yoga instructors — on the final day of campaigning for the MCD poll – the Delhi CM said, “We are not doing this (continuing free yoga classes) for votes. This has been done for the people of Delhi.”