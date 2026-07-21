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Home / Delhi / Freight train derailment disrupts New Delhi-Ghaziabad rail traffic, over 50 passenger trains hit

Freight train derailment disrupts New Delhi-Ghaziabad rail traffic, over 50 passenger trains hit

Six loaded wagons leave tracks; no casualties reported as restoration work continues and 53 trains are cancelled, diverted or regulated

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:59 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the New Delhi-Ghaziabad section on Tuesday morning, leading to the cancellation and diversion of more than 50 passenger trains, officials said.

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“The Divisional Railway Manager, along with senior officials of the Delhi Division, is at the site. There were no casualties in the incident,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway.

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“Fifty-three trains have been cancelled, diverted or partially cancelled and regulated,” he said.

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Restoration work is underway to clear the track, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

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