Freight train derailment disrupts New Delhi-Ghaziabad rail traffic, over 50 passenger trains hit

Six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the New Delhi-Ghaziabad section on Tuesday morning, leading to the cancellation and diversion of more than 50 passenger trains, officials said.

Advertisement

“The Divisional Railway Manager, along with senior officials of the Delhi Division, is at the site. There were no casualties in the incident,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Railway.

Advertisement

“Fifty-three trains have been cancelled, diverted or partially cancelled and regulated,” he said.

Advertisement

Restoration work is underway to clear the track, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.