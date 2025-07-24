DT
Home / Delhi / French woman slams G’gram’s ‘civic decline' on social media

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 24, 2025 IST
This picture is for representational purpose only. File Photo
In an instance highlighting the ‘deteriorating’ infrastructure of Gurugram, a French woman residing in the city took to social media to express her frustration, describing the city as “unliveable” and “a pig house.”

Mathilde R, who claims to have been living in Gurugram for several years, shared a post on X stating that “leaving Gurugram feels like the only wise option sometimes” as basic civic conditions continue to decline.

“What could have been a modern, peaceful city has turned into a massive landfill, full of filth and broken pavements. Many of my expat friends are moving back to Delhi or leaving India for good, with the feeling that abroad will be a relief,” she wrote.

Mathilde alleged that over the years, life in Gurugram had made her feel that residents were “condemned to live like animals,” and raised questions about the use of taxpayer money. “We wonder if our taxes are building someone else’s castle instead of providing us a decent life. Despair and anger are growing among Gurugram people,” she said.

She further added, “If you dare to step out of your home, you can try to walk through sewage and people’s poop, die on the road trying to make your way out of your streets, or end up electrocuted while you are coming back from work.”

The post also criticised the city’s waste management system, claiming it was “killing cows” and polluting the environment, while neighbouring countries were progressing with better urban planning.

Earlier this month, former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also criticised Gurugram’s civic authorities. He posted pictures from Sector 44 showing cows scavenging through piles of rubbish, underscoring the growing frustration among residents

