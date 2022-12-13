Fresh action plan to ease congestion at Delhi airport

New Delhi, December 12
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, amid complaints of overcrowding.
“A thorough ground inspection was carried out today by the minister after which an action plan was made,” the ministry later said in a statement.
The steps initiated to decongest the airport included installation of digital display boards at each entry gate showing wait time plus one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint.
A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates in real time. Crowd managers and ushers will be deployed to guide travellers.
It has also been decided to notify airlines about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free. Real-time updates on wait time will be also posted on social media.
Airlines have been asked to keep their counters fully manned, especially during peak hours. To ease congestion at the security check area at T3 (domestic) terminal, more ATRS (automatic tray retrieval system) machines for baggage check will be deployed.
“The pressure on the system at the airport should get reduced in 10 to 15 days,” Scindia told mediapersons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...