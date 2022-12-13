Fresh action plan to ease congestion at Delhi airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, amid complaints of overcrowding.

“A thorough ground inspection was carried out today by the minister after which an action plan was made,” the ministry later said in a statement.

The steps initiated to decongest the airport included installation of digital display boards at each entry gate showing wait time plus one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint.

A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates in real time. Crowd managers and ushers will be deployed to guide travellers.

It has also been decided to notify airlines about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free. Real-time updates on wait time will be also posted on social media.

Airlines have been asked to keep their counters fully manned, especially during peak hours. To ease congestion at the security check area at T3 (domestic) terminal, more ATRS (automatic tray retrieval system) machines for baggage check will be deployed.

“The pressure on the system at the airport should get reduced in 10 to 15 days,” Scindia told mediapersons.