Fresh defamation suit against YouTuber Rathee over remarks on Lord Rama, Sita

A fresh defamation case has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in Delhi’s Saket Court over alleged derogatory remarks concerning Lord Rama and Mata Sita in a video, bringing the dispute back into the courts after earlier proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

The petitioners have sought defamation relief, an injunction and damages, alleging that the video contained “indecent” and objectionable claims about Lord Rama and Mata Sita that hurt sentiments associated with Sanatan culture.

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The development is significant as the dispute has moved beyond a challenge to the video’s availability online to a fresh claim seeking civil relief against its alleged content and republication.

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Senior Supreme Court advocate Amita Sachdeva, appearing for the petitioners, said the Centre had on July 15 directed YouTube to remove the video. She alleged that after the earlier petition was disposed of, an excerpt from the original 21-minute video was extracted and uploaded again.

The petitioners subsequently approached the Delhi High Court again. According to Sachdeva, the High Court permitted them to file a fresh petition or suit against Rathee and seek appropriate relief, following which the present case was instituted before the Saket court.

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During Thursday’s proceedings, senior counsel Makarand Natkar appeared for the petitioners via videoconference. However, technical difficulties prevented him from completing his submissions.

The district judge consequently adjourned the matter to November 5.