Fresh PIL against Sunny Deol’s ‘Suryaa’ rejected by Delhi HC

The controversy surrounding Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ has encountered another legal hurdle, with the Delhi High Court declining to entertain a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the film. However, objections raised by the medical fraternity remain pending before the court in a separate proceeding.

The Indian Medical Association had sought an urgent review of the film’s promotional material, alleging that its portrayal of medical professionals could deepen public mistrust towards healthcare workers. A Division Bench of the high court on November 4 declined to entertain a petition filed by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, noting that a similar matter was already pending before it. The development, however, does not resolve the objections raised against the film’s promotional content.

Advertisement

The dispute had gathered momentum after the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on October 22, approached Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an urgent examination of the film's promotional material and appropriate action.

Advertisement

The association objected to the alleged portrayal of corruption and unethical practices as widespread across the medical profession. It also raised concerns over scenes depicting violence against doctors, nurses and hospital staff, arguing that such portrayals could normalise attacks on healthcare workers and undermine public confidence in medical professionals.

The objections centre on promotional references to patients being charged exorbitant amounts, unnecessary medical tests, commission-driven prescriptions and alleged misuse of brain-stem death certification for organ harvesting. The petitioners have questioned the manner in which these issues are presented as a reflection of the healthcare system.

Advertisement

The legal challenge had also taken a separate turn on November 2, when Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice in a petition filed by Dr Nishant Soni and others against the film's promotional material. The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 16.

The petition seeks scrutiny of the teaser and trailer by the Central Board of Film Certification, along with appropriate changes to objectionable content and a disclaimer clarifying the fictional nature of the film.

With the two proceedings taking different legal courses, the objections to the film's portrayal of the medical profession remain unresolved.