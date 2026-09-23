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Home / Delhi / Fresh questions on campus safety as AIIMS-Jodhpur resident dies by suicide while on duty

Fresh questions on campus safety as AIIMS-Jodhpur resident dies by suicide while on duty

Death comes weeks after NMC moved to enforce Supreme Court directions on reporting student suicides and institutional accountability

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Police have moved the body to the mortuary and are awaiting the arrival of his family before the post-mortem. Representative image: iStock
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A first-year resident doctor at AIIMS-Jodhpur died by suicide while on duty on Tuesday, putting the spotlight once again on the safety and well-being of young doctors undergoing some of the most demanding years of medical training.

Dr Raj Naresh Yadav, 31, a resident in the Department of Anaesthesia and a native of Alwar, was posted in the operation theatre when he stepped away during his afternoon break. When he did not return for nearly two hours, colleagues searched for him and found him unconscious inside a locked bathroom. They broke open the door, attempted CPR and emergency treatment, but could not save him, police said.

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Police have moved the body to the mortuary and are awaiting the arrival of his family before the post-mortem. His mobile phone and other evidence are being examined. Police said the circumstances surrounding the death and the reason behind it were yet to be established. No suicide note had been recovered, according to the investigation so far.

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Yadav had completed his MBBS at AIIMS-Jodhpur before moving to Delhi. After a gap of around four to five years, he appeared for the postgraduate entrance examination and secured an anaesthesia seat at AIIMS-Jodhpur last year.

The case also assumes significance because the regulatory framework governing medical education has recently placed greater emphasis on institutional responsibility. In January, the Supreme Court directed higher educational institutions to report student suicides or unnatural deaths immediately to police and to submit annual data to regulators, including the National Medical Commission.

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The NMC subsequently issued compliance directions in August. Its 2023 postgraduate regulations already require resident doctors to work “reasonable” hours and receive reasonable daily rest.

The immediate question for AIIMS-Jodhpur’s internal inquiry, therefore, is not merely what happened in the bathroom, but whether the institution’s training, duty, support and reporting systems were functioning as prescribed.

AIIMS-Jodhpur had not issued an official statement on the death at the time of reporting.

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