From AI to defence tech, IIT-Delhi showcases 500 tech innovations

From robotics and artificial intelligence to quantum technologies, semiconductors and defence innovations, IIT Delhi turned into a hub of scientific exploration on Saturday as more than 4,500 visitors witnessed over 500 technological presentations at the institute's 19th Open House.

The annual event brought research out of laboratories and closer to the public, offering school and college students a first-hand glimpse of technologies being developed to address real-world challenges. Around 3,000 students and more than 1,500 other visitors, including industry representatives, researchers and academics, attended the exhibition.

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Spread across 10 thematic areas, the Open House featured more than 100 working prototypes and innovative projects, over 225 research posters, 80 laboratory demonstrations and more than 90 three-minute research talks by undergraduate and postgraduate students.

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The exhibits covered artificial intelligence and data science, quantum technologies, semiconductors, robotics, advanced materials, optics and photonics, biotechnology, sustainability, defence and space technologies.

Inaugurating the event, Binay Kumar Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), urged young students to pursue scientific research and contribute to nation-building.

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“I must thank all of you here for creating such wonderful students out of this institute who have been instrumental in building this great India. I must compliment for this great occasion of Open House to really bring so many budding future architects of my country, to get them inspired for the nation building. It's a great program, which I could come across in my life,” Dr Das said.

Speaking on 'Young Minds, Strong Nation', he stressed the need for stronger collaboration between academic institutions, research organisations and industry to develop indigenous technologies. He cited the Defence, Industry, Academia-Centre of Excellence as an example of cooperation between DRDO and academia.

IIT Delhi Officiating Director Prof Arvind Kumar Nema said, “Through our annual Open House, IIT Delhi opens it’s academic and research facilities to the public, showcasing how higher education bridges the gap between learning, innovation, and industry to inspire future scientific leaders.”

Beyond the exhibitions, the event offered young researchers an opportunity to interact with experts and receive feedback on their innovations. As many as 43 distinguished IIT Delhi alumni served as jury members, evaluating student posters, presentations and live demonstrations across the thematic areas.

The IIT Delhi Alumni Association also supported the Research and Innovation Awards, which recognised outstanding undergraduate and postgraduate projects.

Prof Gufran Sayeed Khan, Chairperson of Open House 2026, said the event had received an overwhelming response from students, industry representatives and the public.

Nearly 1,200 IIT Delhi students participated in organising the event, which sought to bridge the gap between classroom learning, advanced research and practical technological applications.