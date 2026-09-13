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Home / Delhi / From diplomacy to handicrafts, Iranian Prez’s daughter explores Delhi’s cultural side

From diplomacy to handicrafts, Iranian Prez’s daughter explores Delhi’s cultural side

Zahra Pezeshkian also interacts with artisans

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Zahra Pezeshkian (C), daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a visit to the Iran pavilion at BRICS Bazaar in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
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Away from diplomatic meetings and geopolitical conversations surrounding the BRICS Summit, Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, spent part of Saturday exploring Delhi’s craft and cultural landscape, visiting the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Accompanied by her husband Hassan Majidi, Zahra Pezeshkian visited the BRICS Bazaar, where traditional crafts, textiles, handlooms and artisanal products from BRICS member and partner countries were on display. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi accompanied the Iranian guests during their visit.

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The bazaar, being held at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy from September 10 to 15, has brought together artisans, designers and creative enterprises representing the expanded BRICS community. Stalls showcase handlooms, textiles, artworks, handicrafts and other traditional products, offering a more intimate glimpse into the cultures represented at the summit.

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Zahra Pezeshkian interacted with artisans and explored displays showcasing Iranian craft and Indian handlooms, pottery, textiles and traditional crafts. She also witnessed demonstrations of traditional craft-making techniques.

Devi took the Iranian guests through the Indian Pavilion, where regional handlooms, eco-friendly handicrafts and products made by women artisans from rural communities were showcased.

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The visit offered a cultural counterpoint to a summit otherwise dominated by discussions on trade, economic cooperation, geopolitics and security. At the bazaar, the language of diplomacy gave way to fabrics, colours, craftsmanship and conversations with artisans.

Pezeshkian later visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, exploring the museum’s exhibits documenting the journeys, contributions and legacies of India’s Prime Ministers.

Her cultural itinerary came a day after President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit.

Iran became an official BRICS member in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates as part of the bloc’s expansion.

The BRICS Bazaar, meanwhile, seeks to put the diversity and creative traditions of the expanded grouping in focus, bringing together craftspeople and creative enterprises from member and partner countries. For visitors, it offers a chance to experience the summit beyond its conference halls, through the objects, techniques and traditions that tell stories of the countries taking part.

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