From millet dosa to Lucknowi kebabs: India’s flavours on platter for VVIP guests

A single table at the BRICS Summit is set to showcase India’s culinary diversity, with ragi dosa, bajra upma, Kashmiri pulao, Hyderabadi biryani and Lucknowi kebabs among the dishes being prepared for visiting VVIP guests.

From five-star hotels in Delhi to Bharat Mandapam, preparations are underway to bring flavours from different parts of the country to the plates of foreign leaders and delegates. While some guests will be served traditional dishes made from Shri Anna (millets), others will have customised breakfasts prepared to suit their dietary preferences.

Advertisement

Traditional preparations

Advertisement

India's culinary heritage will not be represented by just one or two signature dishes at the summit. The menu will feature traditional preparations made from bajra, jowar and ragi, including ragi dosa, bajra upma and millet pongal. Seasonal fruits, coconut water and fresh buttermilk will also be offered.

Lunch menus will similarly showcase the country's regional diversity, with Gujarati and Rajasthani thalis complemented by South Indian flavours. Kashmiri pulao, Deccani preparations, Hyderabadi vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryanis and South Indian stews are also being included.

Advertisement

The idea is to ensure that every dish gives foreign guests a glimpse of a different Indian culinary tradition.

Indian flavours, tailored to foreign tastes

The menu will also be adapted to the dietary preferences and eating habits of visiting delegations. An official associated with preparations at a five-star hotel said a fusion of Indian flavours and international preferences was being created while taking into account the dietary requirements of different countries.

Live cooking counters will offer customised continental breakfasts, including options prepared without oil or strong spices. This will allow dishes to be prepared according to individual requirements at the counter itself.

The dinner being hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for foreign guests at Bharat Mandapam will also showcase India's culinary diversity, with chefs from different states coming together to prepare the spread.

Special arrangements for VVIP guests

Leading hotels in Lutyens' Delhi are also working at full pace to host BRICS delegates. VVIP blocks have been booked at Taj Mahal Hotel, Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, The Leela Palace, The Oberoi, Shangri-La and The Lalit.

At The Lalit, dedicated blocks have been reserved for government and business delegations from Russia, China, the UAE, South Africa and other countries.

ITC Maurya, Taj Mahal Hotel and The Leela Palace are preparing to host top leaders and senior diplomats from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Kebabs, tandoori dishes take centre stage

India's best-known culinary traditions will also have a prominent place on the menu. Foreign heads of state are set to be offered Lucknowi kebabs, tandoori dishes and Indian gravies cooked slowly over a low flame.

Separate sections are being maintained for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, keeping religious and personal preferences of delegations in mind. Dedicated kitchens have also been arranged for the two categories.

This will give guests the flexibility to choose food according to their preferences while ensuring that the traditional Indian character of the menu remains intact.

Food safety gets top priority

Behind the elaborate spread is a stringent food-safety operation. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting regular laboratory testing of raw ingredients, spices and bakery products being used by hotels.

Monitoring of five-star hotel kitchens has been stepped up, with a zero-tolerance approach towards food-safety violations. Special food-safety officers and microbiologists are being deployed to oversee preparations and check food quality and hygiene shortly before it is served to guests.

At the BRICS summit, therefore, the dining table will serve more than diplomacy. From the earthy flavour of millets and the aroma of regional thalis to Lucknowi kebabs and Hyderabadi biryani, India's culinary diversity is set to become part of the summit's international showcase.