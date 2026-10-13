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Home / Delhi / From Nirbhaya, wrestlers' protest to CJP: End of an era at Jantar Mantar

From Nirbhaya, wrestlers' protest to CJP: End of an era at Jantar Mantar

Stretch brought together people from different walks of life over the years

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Barricades set up along Jantar Mantar road in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Jantar Mantar, which has witnessed massive protests ranging from the 2012 agitation after the Nirbhaya gang-rape to the wrestlers' sit-in and the recent “Sansad Chalo” March, is no longer a designated protest site after the police de-notified it and provided alternative sites for demonstrations.

An order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated, “The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations, replacing the existing designated site.”

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Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified, while three new venues have been designated for protests and demonstrations. The new venues are Ramlila Maidan, Burari ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi, it added.

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While Ramlila Ground in Central District is around 4 km away from Jantar Mantar, CBD Ground in East District is 12 to 13 km and Burari Ground in North District is nearly 21 km away.

Over the years, the stretch in the heart of the Capital has brought together people from different walks of life, united by grievances ranging from corruption and injustice, to demand accountability, woman safety and social change. For many, Jantar Mantar was a platform to draw the nation's attention to issues that might otherwise have gone unheard.

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Jantar Mantar has served as Delhi’s principal protest venue from 1993, following restrictions on demonstrations at the Boat Club area near India Gate after a massive farmers’ protest led by Mahendra Singh Tikait in 1988.

Nearly two decades later, Jantar Mantar became the centre of a nationwide anti-corruption movement led by activist Anna Hazare. On April 5, 2011, Hazare began a five-day hunger strike demanding a stronger Jan Lokpal Bill to tackle corruption.

The agitation gained momentum as the government agreed to constitute a joint drafting committee comprising ministers and civil society representatives to prepare the proposed legislation.

Hazare ended his fast on April 9, turning the protest into one of the most prominent mass movements of the period and establishing Jantar Mantar as a focal point for public campaigns demanding political accountability.

In December 2012, the site and its surroundings became an important location for demonstrations following the brutal gang-rape of a woman in a moving bus in the Capital. The woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, died of her injuries, triggering widespread outrage across the country.

Thousands of protesters, particularly young people, took to the streets demanding justice for the victim and stronger laws to protect women.

The site became the focal point of demonstrations surrounding a high-profile sporting controversy in 2023, when prominent wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, staged a sit-in against then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers accused him of sexually harassing women athletes, demanding arrest and action.

In 2024, students and other protesters gathered over the NEET-UG paper leak row, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance examination and demanding accountability.

Dipke criticises move

The Delhi Police decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites has turned the CJP’s demand to hold a demonstration in the Capital into a wider dispute over access to public spaces for political protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the move, saying on X that Jantar Mantar had been removed from the designated protest site list and questioning whether “tomorrow democracy” itself would be cancelled.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation had met the Delhi Police shortly before the decision while seeking permission for its protest. He also sarcastically questioned why Mount Everest could not be declared a protest site.

Another CJP leader Saurav Das called the decision “unacceptable” and “arbitrary”, alleging that it amounted to an attack on the right to peaceful assembly.

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