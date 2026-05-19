From peepal trees to recycling centres: Delhi plans a dignified farewell for damaged idols

In an initiative aimed at ensuring the respectful disposal of damaged idols of Hindu deities, the Delhi Government on Tuesday announced that dedicated collection centres would be set up across the Capital for their recycling through scientific and environmentally sustainable methods.

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Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said idols worshipped in homes for years are often abandoned under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks and along roadsides once they become damaged, raising concerns related to religious sentiments, cleanliness and the environment.

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The Chief Minister said the proposed collection centres would allow residents to deposit old and damaged idols respectfully, after which they would be recycled and converted into useful items through environment-friendly methods.

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Calling the campaign citizen-centric, Gupta invited suggestions from Delhi residents to help prepare the final framework of the initiative. The Delhi Government has sought public feedback on suitable locations for the collection centres, including markets, colonies and wards, as well as ways to make the process more effective and dignified.

“The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised,” Gupta said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people’s movement rather than remain limited to a government campaign.

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The Chief Minister said the government was currently preparing a detailed action plan based on public participation and suggestions received from citizens through social media and other platforms.

“When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities,” she said.