icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / From peepal trees to recycling centres: Delhi plans a dignified farewell for damaged idols

From peepal trees to recycling centres: Delhi plans a dignified farewell for damaged idols

Dedicated centres to ensure respectful disposal of damaged Hindu idols through scientific and environmentally sustainable methods

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 PM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In an initiative aimed at ensuring the respectful disposal of damaged idols of Hindu deities, the Delhi Government on Tuesday announced that dedicated collection centres would be set up across the Capital for their recycling through scientific and environmentally sustainable methods.

Advertisement

Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said idols worshipped in homes for years are often abandoned under peepal trees, near riverbanks, in parks and along roadsides once they become damaged, raising concerns related to religious sentiments, cleanliness and the environment.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the proposed collection centres would allow residents to deposit old and damaged idols respectfully, after which they would be recycled and converted into useful items through environment-friendly methods.

Advertisement

Calling the campaign citizen-centric, Gupta invited suggestions from Delhi residents to help prepare the final framework of the initiative. The Delhi Government has sought public feedback on suitable locations for the collection centres, including markets, colonies and wards, as well as ways to make the process more effective and dignified.

“The idea is to ensure that religious faith is respected while environmental protection is also prioritised,” Gupta said, adding that the initiative should evolve into a people’s movement rather than remain limited to a government campaign.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the government was currently preparing a detailed action plan based on public participation and suggestions received from citizens through social media and other platforms.

“When people support a good idea, it turns into a movement. Respecting our faith and keeping Delhi clean are both our collective responsibilities,” she said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts