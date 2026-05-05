From rosogulla, jhalmuri to marches, Delhi erupts in celebrations after BJP’s poll victory

Celebrations erupted across the national capital on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers marked the party’s strong performance in the Assembly elections, particularly in West Bengal and Assam, with sweets, music and victory marches.

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At the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined her Cabinet colleagues in a symbolic celebration, sharing traditional Bengali snacks such as jhalmuri and rosogulla, reflecting the party’s success in eastern India. Later in the day, the Chief Minister carried the festive spirit to the BJP headquarters, where she arrived with jhalmuri in hand and shared it with party workers amid cheers and slogans.

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Calling the outcome a “historic mandate,” CM Gupta said it was a clear endorsement of public trust and the welfare-driven policies under PM Narendra Modi. She said the verdict reflected a broader shift in public sentiment, adding that voters have moved beyond “empty slogans, divisive narratives and hollow claims of secularism”, choosing instead to prioritise tangible development, transparency and results-oriented governance.

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Highlighting Central welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, she said these initiatives had brought “meaningful change” to citizens and strengthened trust in governance.

Across the city, BJP leaders and workers celebrated with enthusiasm. At his residence, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cut a special Bengali rosogulla cake in the presence of his family, while Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma joined supporters in making jalebis as early trends indicated a decisive lead for the party.

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The party’s Delhi unit also organised a “Bengal Victory March” on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, led by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Hundreds of workers gathered outside the BJP National Office, dancing to music as Chugh himself played the daphli.

Addressing the gathering, Chugh said, “Today’s BJP victory in Bengal is a historic win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now it is Punjab’s turn.”

Sachdeva said the result fulfilled the vision of expanding the party’s footprint across the country, crediting the “tireless efforts of lakhs of BJP workers.”

As celebrations continued till the evening, party workers distributed sweets, waved flags and raised slogans, turning parts of the Capital into pockets of festivity — a reflection not just of electoral success, but of a larger political moment the party believes signals growing national endorsement.