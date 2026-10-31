DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / From ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ to sea of flashlights: Diljit sets Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium abuzz

From ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ to sea of flashlights: Diljit sets Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium abuzz

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh hugs a cop during the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: @diljitdosanjh/X
Advertisement

From singing along to ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ to dancing to his chart-topping Punjabi hits, thousands of fans turned Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium into a celebration of music as Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura India Tour in the Capital on Friday.

Heavy rain and initial security clearance hurdles did little to dampen the enthusiasm of concertgoers, who thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of the Punjabi superstar. The venue came alive with glowing wristbands, phone flashlights, elaborate LED visuals and pyrotechnics as Diljit took the stage, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

The concert was originally scheduled for November 1 but was rescheduled to October 30 after Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney urged the singer not to hold the show on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The change brought the much-awaited performance forward by two days.

Advertisement

The event also prompted special arrangements to manage the thousands expected to attend. The Delhi Metro extended its services till midnight, with additional train trips planned to facilitate the movement of concertgoers. Nearly 2,000 private security personnel were deployed at the venue, while traffic restrictions were expected around the stadium till midnight.

For many fans, however, the evening was about more than just the music. It was an opportunity to see their favourite singer perform live after years of waiting.

Advertisement

Another concertgoer said meeting Diljit had been a long-standing wish. “I have wanted to meet Diljit for the past five years. When he last came to Amritsar, I really wanted to meet him, but could not. Today, I hope to meet him here before leaving,” the fan said.

The excitement was equally evident among groups of friends who had come together for the show. One fan said the energy of Punjabis coming together made the experience even more special, adding that the next show was expected to take the singer’s much-discussed ‘aura farming’ to the next level.

For another fan, the concert was the fulfilment of a two-year wait. “He is my childhood love. Seeing Diljit with my own eyes is worth it. I could not get tickets last time, so I was very excited this time,” the fan said.

The concert marks the opening leg of Diljit’s Aura India Tour, bringing together his signature mix of Punjabi music, energetic performances and larger-than-life stage production.

Despite the rain, the crowd continued to sing, dance and cheer, making the Capital’s concert night a celebration of Diljit’s music and the connection he shares with his fans. Diljit praised and expressed gratitude to the Delhi Police for their "incredible support" and crowd management during his concert at the stadium.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts