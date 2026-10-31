From singing along to ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ to dancing to his chart-topping Punjabi hits, thousands of fans turned Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium into a celebration of music as Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura India Tour in the Capital on Friday.

Heavy rain and initial security clearance hurdles did little to dampen the enthusiasm of concertgoers, who thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of the Punjabi superstar. The venue came alive with glowing wristbands, phone flashlights, elaborate LED visuals and pyrotechnics as Diljit took the stage, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

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The concert was originally scheduled for November 1 but was rescheduled to October 30 after Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney urged the singer not to hold the show on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The change brought the much-awaited performance forward by two days.

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The event also prompted special arrangements to manage the thousands expected to attend. The Delhi Metro extended its services till midnight, with additional train trips planned to facilitate the movement of concertgoers. Nearly 2,000 private security personnel were deployed at the venue, while traffic restrictions were expected around the stadium till midnight.

For many fans, however, the evening was about more than just the music. It was an opportunity to see their favourite singer perform live after years of waiting.

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Another concertgoer said meeting Diljit had been a long-standing wish. “I have wanted to meet Diljit for the past five years. When he last came to Amritsar, I really wanted to meet him, but could not. Today, I hope to meet him here before leaving,” the fan said.

The excitement was equally evident among groups of friends who had come together for the show. One fan said the energy of Punjabis coming together made the experience even more special, adding that the next show was expected to take the singer’s much-discussed ‘aura farming’ to the next level.

For another fan, the concert was the fulfilment of a two-year wait. “He is my childhood love. Seeing Diljit with my own eyes is worth it. I could not get tickets last time, so I was very excited this time,” the fan said.

The concert marks the opening leg of Diljit’s Aura India Tour, bringing together his signature mix of Punjabi music, energetic performances and larger-than-life stage production.

Despite the rain, the crowd continued to sing, dance and cheer, making the Capital’s concert night a celebration of Diljit’s music and the connection he shares with his fans. Diljit praised and expressed gratitude to the Delhi Police for their "incredible support" and crowd management during his concert at the stadium.