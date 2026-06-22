From screens to stars: Noida children discover 'wonders' of the night sky

For a few hours in evening, smartphones and television screens took a backseat as dozens of children and families gathered under the open sky in Sector 28 to witness a spectacle that was millions of kilometres away.

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The Basketball Court at Yamuna Enclave turned into a community observatory as the Space Education Foundation organised “Celestial Evening – Under the Stars,” an interactive astronomy outreach programme designed to spark curiosity about the universe among young learners.

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Around 60 to 70 residents participated in the event, which blended science education, hands on activities and live sky observations.

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The evening began with a workshop on using a planisphere and an engaging demonstration of the Stellarium software, helping participants understand how to locate planets and constellations in the night sky.

As darkness settled in, excitement grew around an impressive collection of telescopes, including Dobsonian, Meade, Unistellar and 76mm models. Guided by astronomy experts, attendees moved from observing celestial objects with the naked eye to binoculars and finally through professional telescopes.

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Participants enjoyed clear views of the Moon, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury, with many children experiencing the thrill of observing planets through a telescope for the very first time.

Leading the celestial tour was Dr Sachin Bahmba, Founder and CMD of SPACE India and a renowned science communicator. Through interactive explanations, he helped residents identify constellations and understand planetary movements, transforming the night sky into a living classroom.

The event was organised in collaboration with Yamuna Enclave resident Sitaram Sankararaman, who is widely known in the community for running a free library from his garage to support local children. His involvement added a unique grassroots dimension to the programme, highlighting how learning can flourish beyond traditional classrooms.

By bringing advanced telescopes and astronomy education directly into a residential neighbourhood, the organisers sought to make space science accessible to everyone. The initiative reflected a growing effort to reconnect young people with the natural world and inspire interest in STEM subjects through real-world experiences.

As families wrapped up their observations and watched the planets continue their journey across the night sky, the excitement was palpable. For many children, it was more than just an evening of stargazing. It was their first close encounter with the vast universe, and perhaps the beginning of a lifelong fascination with science.